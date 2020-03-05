Fiege logistics investing in Heyconnect

Fiege Group, one of Europe’s leading logistics providers, has acquired a stake in the Hamburg-based Heyconnect start-up for an undisclosed sum, a press release said Friday (February 14, 2020). Heyconnnect positions brands and retailers on online markets such as Amazon, Zalando and Otto and helps them to maintain these sales channels. The investment comes against the backdrop of growth forecasts of 2.5 per cent in retail to some EUR 557 billion in 2020 over last year, according to the German Retail Association (Handelsverband Deutschland, HDE). Online trade is expected to account for EUR 63 billion of that figure and to increase 9 per cent.

Otto and About You

Marcel Brindöpke, Managing Director of Heyconnect, said: “The question is not whether brands are active on platforms, but how. Over the years, we have built up close relationships with major platforms like Otto, Zalando and About You. This allows us to react quickly to changing requirements and to place brands in the best possible way.” Fiege’s participation is likely to generate “strong growth in new product ranges, new countries and on open platforms such as Amazon or Ebay,” he added. The investment in Heyconnect is a further step towards “becoming Europe’s leading supplier in omnichannel fulfilment”, said Jens Fiege, CEO of Fiege.

Heyconnect as platform service provider

Founded in 2012 by Brindöpke and Florian Curdt in Hamburg, Heyconnect employs around 50 people. The company caters to the needs of more than 150 fashion, living and cosmetics brands. Heyconnect currently operates three warehouses and promises uncomplicated access to over 30 marketplaces in ten countries – from content production to fulfilment and logistics.

