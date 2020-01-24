EUR 4.2 million for young school leavers

The city of Hamburg has set aside EUR 4.2 million until 2025 to help young school-leavers access the labour market . Mentors will help young individuals transit from school to vocational training, beginning with the last school year and continuing for up to six or 24 months into an apprenticeship. The aim is to help 15-year-old pupils, who have difficulties completing a lower secondary school leaving certificate and finding an apprenticeship.

The German government has supported the career entry project – half of which was financed by the Federal Employment Agency and half by the European Social Fund (ESF) – until now. However, the ESF funding is due to expire soon marking the end of the project in many German states. The senate in Hamburg has taken charge of the joint funding until 2025. The Employment Agency in Hamburg is providng the same amount in funds for people entering the labour market. “This will ensure that around 600 schoolchildren in Hamburg with difficulties transiting from school to work will receive career guidance,” said Ties Rabe (SPD), Senator for Education.

The project is linked to the so-called practical classes in which pupils learn three days a week at school and spend two days in a company for 12 weeks every six months. “This is where opportunities open up for the pupils to gain a foothold in the sector through early contacts with companies and to have training contracts when they leave school,” said Rabe. At present, 13 secondary schools in Hamburg offer practical classes, which will be expanded to schools all over the city in future.

