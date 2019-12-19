Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Hamburg News: Trade and Finance. High-class shopping area in the city centre shown.
Edeka und Netto wollen umweltfreundliche Kassenbons einführen © Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. KG
19 December 2019 | Retail

Edeka and Netto to launch environment-friendly receipts

Receipts mandatory from January 1st - grocery stores to issue receipts free of chemicals

The Hamburg-based grocery store chain, Edeka and its discounter Netto, will issue mandatory receipts on blue-grey thermal paper to comply with a new law effective from January 1, 2020 across Germany. The paper has been developed without chemical colours, is recyclable and resistant to sunlight and moisture. Edeka AG & Co. KG is taking a pioneering role in Germany.

Blue thermal paper – food safe and recyclable

The new cash register roll paper is environment-friendly, FSC-certified thermal paper. Developed in the Black Forest, the paper uses heat to make the typeface appear, which is a purely physical and not chemical reaction. The new receipts will no longer fade when exposed to light or moisture. The blue receipts can be disposed of in waste paper unlike conventional thermal paper, which is covered with risky bisphenol A (BPA), according to the German Environment Agency. The use of BPA-coated thermal paper will be banned from 2020.

Edeka’s headquarters in Hamburg

Edeka AG & Co. KG earned EUR 53.6 billion in turnover in 2018 with around 11,300 stores and 376,000 employees. Edeka has around 18,000 trainees and counts among Germany’s leading providers of apprenticeships. The corporate strategy, the national merchandise business and the “We love food” campaign are all managed from Edeka’s headquarters in Hamburg.
Sources and further information:
www.verbund.edeka
www.bundesfinanzministerium.de
www.umweltbundesamt.de

