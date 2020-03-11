Coronavirus impacting companies in Hamburg

More than a third of Hamburg-based companies say the coronavirus is having a “high” or “very high” impact on their business activities, a survey by the Chamber of Commerce Hamburg has found. This percentage among companies who do business with China is around 48 per cent. Only 10 per cent of companies are feeling little or no effect. This comes as the COVID-19 epidemic spreads. However, the overall impact on the German economy remains unclear.

A total of 241 Hamburg-based companies including 174 with business relations to China and mostly in wholesale and foreign trade were surveyed between February 25 and March 6. The Chamber of Commerce names important services and links about the corona virus in everyday business life on its website. Long-term adverse effects expected One of the most serious side effects of COVID-19 is the loss of suppliers or restrictions on them (58 per cent), followed by travel restrictions on management (57 per cent). The companies surveyed noted reduced customer demand and delivery problems. Jörg Cappel, Managing Director of Cargo Link Transport + Logistik GmbH, said: “Import turnover has fallen by about 50 to 60 per cent in the last month.” This was due among others to the temporary closure of a factory. More than a third of companies in Hamburg expect COVID-19 to have a “high” or “very high” impact on their business activities by the end of 2020. This comes to 44 per cent among companies that do business with China.