Coronavirus impacting companies in Hamburg

More than a third of Hamburg-based companies say the coronavirus is having a “high” or “very high” impact on their business activities, a survey by the Chamber of Commerce Hamburg has found. This percentage among companies who do business with China is around 48 per cent. Only 10 per cent of companies are feeling little or no effect. This comes as the COVID-19 epidemic spreads. However, the overall impact on the German economy remains unclear.
A total of 241 Hamburg-based companies including 174 with business relations to China and mostly in wholesale and foreign trade were surveyed between February 25 and March 6. The Chamber of Commerce names important services and links about the corona virus in everyday business life on its website.
Long-term adverse effects expected
One of the most serious side effects of COVID-19 is the loss of suppliers or restrictions on them (58 per cent), followed by travel restrictions on management (57 per cent). The companies surveyed noted reduced customer demand and delivery problems. Jörg Cappel, Managing Director of Cargo Link Transport + Logistik GmbH, said: “Import turnover has fallen by about 50 to 60 per cent in the last month.” This was due among others to the temporary closure of a factory. More than a third of companies in Hamburg expect COVID-19 to have a “high” or “very high” impact on their business activities by the end of 2020. This comes to 44 per cent among companies that do business with China.
Comprehensive information online
Entrepreneurs can find links to FAQs, import and export information and individual advice about the crisis on the Chamber of Commerce’s website. The Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection has launched a website with crucial information about corona. The city has also set up a hotline on 040/428 284 000 which is available 24/7 to deal with urgent cases. The “German Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi) also provides detailed online information about corona including funding needs and short-time work and allowances.
Large events like Internorga and Beatles Festival postponed
The tourism sector in particular is writhing under the impact of corona as large trade fairs like the Internorga out-of-home market have been postponed from March to June 20-24 2020. The fair attracts over 95,000 visitors every year making it one of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH’s (HMC) largest events. The Hamburg Beatles Festival, originally scheduled for March, has been postponed until August 15-16 2020 and will feature concerts, talks and exhibitions on the 60th anniversary of the fab four.
