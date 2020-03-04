The Internorga 2020 trade fair has been postponed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC) announced Tuesday (March 3, 2020). The postponement complies with the German government’s crisis management and the Robert Koch Institute’s guidelines on the risk assessment of major events. Several exhibitors had already cancelled their attendance. The postponement applies to all Internorga-linked conferences and fringe events.

New date

Around 95,000 visitors and 1,300 exhibitors from 25 countries had been expected at Internorga, which highlights the latest trends in the catering, hotel, bakery and confectionery industries. “The safety and health of our exhibitors, visitors and employees is our top priority. We will probably make up for Internorga 2020 in the summer,” said Bernd Aufderheide, CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH. The new trade fair date will be decided in good time to ensure the greatest possible planning security for exhibitors and visitors, he added.

Postponed or cancelled events

More and more trade fair organizers like those behind the International Travel Fair (ITB) in Berlin are cancelling events as the virus spreads and in compliance with the German Ministry of Health’s recommendations and those of the Ministry of Economics and Technology. Several Hamburg-based companies are adjusting to the risk by encouraging staff to work from home office and cancelling or postponing business trips. The Beiersdorf Group, for instance, opted to hold a telephone conference rather than a press conference earlier this week.

kk/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg-messe.de/en/

www.itb.de