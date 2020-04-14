Chamber of Commerce postpones examinations until June

The Chamber of Commerce has postponed final examinations for around 5,500 apprenticeships in Hamburg from April and May until June 16-19, 2020. No examinations will be held up to and including May. They will instead be held between June and August, Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHKs) across Germany have agreed. The postponement is part of the effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Different specifications

The industrial-technical tests will be held on June 16-17, 2020 and the commercial exams will take place on June 18-19, 2020. Candidates, who had registered for the first part of their final examination in spring 2020, can sit the examination in autumn 2020. Apart from slowing down the spread of COVID-19, the differing specifications of the various German states had made it almost impossible to hold nationwide, standard uniform examinations properly, the IHK said.

Extending training certificates

All trade law instruction as well as technical and professional examinations have been suspended at least until April 24, 2020. The validity of training certificates in the dangerous goods sector has been extended to avoid bottlenecks in freight transport. Certificates of training that were due to expire between March 1, 2020 and November 1, 2020 will remain valid until November 30, 2020.

Sources and further information:

www.hk24.de