Calling all start-ups: be wary of scam

A newly-founded company in Hamburg received a forged invoice for being entered in the commercial trade register in January. The invoice had been issued on behalf of the Hamburg District Court. The letter bears a strong resemblance to invoices issued by the Justizkasse Hamburg and is intended to convince the recipient that the bank details given are those of the Justizkasse Hamburg. Fears are mounting that the scam might spread.

Trick

The letter bears the Hanseatic coat of arms and is marked “Land Hamburg”. It identifies the Hamburg District Court as the “ordering department” and gives a payment number. The design, presentation and content of the forged letter resemble the real cost accounting at the court cashier’s office. The scammers make several references to the recent register number, which they probably found on the internet, and send the letter before the real one arrives.