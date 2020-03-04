Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Trade and Finance. High-class shopping area in the city centre shown.
Beiersdorf verzeichnet starkes Geschäftsjahr 2019 © Beiersdorf AG
04 March 2020 | Annual Report

Beiersdorf presents strong results for 2019

Hamburg-based DAX group on course with investments, good growth in consumer business

The Hamburg-based Beiersdorf AG increased its sales organically by 4.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019, a press release said Tuesday (March 3, 2020). In nominal terms, sales rose by 5.8 per cent from EUR 7,233 million to EUR 7,653 million. The Consumer Business Segment increased organic sales by 4.8 per cent and tesa achieved organic sales growth of 0.8 per cent in a difficult market environment. At group level, underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined from EUR 1,113 million in 2018 to EUR 1,108 million due to additional strategic investments announced as part of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Launched last February, C.A.R.E.+ is a multi-year investment offensive (EUR 70 to 80 million p.a.) for internationalization, innovations, digitization, and employee training.

Beiersdorf-Vorstandsvorsitzender Stefan De Loecker
Stefan De Loecker © Beiersdorf AG

Digital technologies and product innovations

Stefan De Loecker, CEO of Beiersdorf AG, remarked: “We delivered a strong 2019 financial year and high-quality competitive growth. We made significant progress in implementing the priorities of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy, always with our consumers in focus. We are increasing consumer centricity through new digital technologies, and we are gaining consumers’ trust with outstanding skin care innovations and a strong brand portfolio. We are tapping into new growth markets and business areas and fulfilling our consumers’ expectations by making a decisive contribution to more sustainability.” Dessi Temperley, CFO, added: “It is clear from the positive development of the business, and by looking at the financial results of the past year, that we are on track with our C.A.R.E.+ strategy. We have successfully made the first step on the path to achieving our mid-term plans for 2023 across the key financial indicators.”

EUR 250 million for headquarters in Hamburg

Organic sales in the Consumer Business Segment increased by 4.8 per cent. NIVEA increased its sales by 3.0 per cent. All regions contributed to the rise in sales in the consumer segment. The Africa/Asia/Australia region performed especially positively with sales growth of 8.4 per cent due partially to double-digit growth at a range of Asian and African companies. The tesa division achieved organic sales growth of 0.8 per cent in a difficult market environment. Investments in the 2019 financial year of around EUR 250 million include funds to build the new Beiersdorf Group headquarters with campus in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel, which is expected to be operational in 2022.

Impact of coronavirus

In the Consumer Business Segment, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth of 3 to 5 per cent in fiscal year 2020. The underlying EBIT margin is expected to come to 14.0 to 14.5 per cent while the tesa division is likely to yield slightly positive organic sales growth in 2020. The underlying EBIT margin is expected to remain on the level of 2019. However, De Loecker is expecting “more blustery headwinds” in 2020 due to intensified competitive situation and as any potential impact from the coronavirus epidemic in China on business is neither quantifiable nor reflected in this business outlook.
sb/kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.beiersdorf.com/newsroom/
www.beiersdorf.com/newsroom/press-releases/

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Harry Potter und das verwunschene Kind, Broadway Company 2019 - © Manuel Harlan
Culture

“Harry Potter” coming to Hamburg’s “Mehr! Theatre”

Eingang zur Internorga - © Hamburg Messe und Congress/Katrin Neuhauser
Trade Fairs

Corona triggers postponement of Internorga until summer

Moia will Hamburger Geschäftsgebiet um rund 50 Prozent erweitern - © Moia GmbH
Mobility

MOIA to expand business area in Hamburg

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo