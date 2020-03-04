Beiersdorf presents strong results for 2019

The Hamburg-based Beiersdorf AG increased its sales organically by 4.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019, a press release said Tuesday (March 3, 2020). In nominal terms, sales rose by 5.8 per cent from EUR 7,233 million to EUR 7,653 million. The Consumer Business Segment increased organic sales by 4.8 per cent and tesa achieved organic sales growth of 0.8 per cent in a difficult market environment. At group level, underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined from EUR 1,113 million in 2018 to EUR 1,108 million due to additional strategic investments announced as part of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy. Launched last February, C.A.R.E.+ is a multi-year investment offensive (EUR 70 to 80 million p.a.) for internationalization, innovations, digitization, and employee training.

Digital technologies and product innovations

Stefan De Loecker, CEO of Beiersdorf AG, remarked: “We delivered a strong 2019 financial year and high-quality competitive growth. We made significant progress in implementing the priorities of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy, always with our consumers in focus. We are increasing consumer centricity through new digital technologies, and we are gaining consumers’ trust with outstanding skin care innovations and a strong brand portfolio. We are tapping into new growth markets and business areas and fulfilling our consumers’ expectations by making a decisive contribution to more sustainability.” Dessi Temperley, CFO, added: “It is clear from the positive development of the business, and by looking at the financial results of the past year, that we are on track with our C.A.R.E.+ strategy. We have successfully made the first step on the path to achieving our mid-term plans for 2023 across the key financial indicators.”

EUR 250 million for headquarters in Hamburg

Organic sales in the Consumer Business Segment increased by 4.8 per cent. NIVEA increased its sales by 3.0 per cent. All regions contributed to the rise in sales in the consumer segment. The Africa/Asia/Australia region performed especially positively with sales growth of 8.4 per cent due partially to double-digit growth at a range of Asian and African companies. The tesa division achieved organic sales growth of 0.8 per cent in a difficult market environment. Investments in the 2019 financial year of around EUR 250 million include funds to build the new Beiersdorf Group headquarters with campus in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel, which is expected to be operational in 2022.

Impact of coronavirus

In the Consumer Business Segment, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth of 3 to 5 per cent in fiscal year 2020. The underlying EBIT margin is expected to come to 14.0 to 14.5 per cent while the tesa division is likely to yield slightly positive organic sales growth in 2020. The underlying EBIT margin is expected to remain on the level of 2019. However, De Loecker is expecting “more blustery headwinds” in 2020 due to intensified competitive situation and as any potential impact from the coronavirus epidemic in China on business is neither quantifiable nor reflected in this business outlook.

