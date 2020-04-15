Wunder Mobility launches #WeAllMove pool

The Hamburg-based Wunder Mobility is launching the #WeAllMove initiative in partnership with the World Economic Forum’s COVID action platform, the Global New Mobility Coalition (which is curated by WEF), Hertz Germany and Allianz to ease access to new mobility solutions. Users looking for several vehicles can view and book mobility offers on the international https://www.weallmove.co platform free of charge. The WEF’s new platform organises collective action in the business world in a bid to secure people’s livelihoods. Although Wunder Mobility does not earn anything from this venture, the company is bringing market players together. Talks are underway with various providers to add even more offers to the site.

Wunder brokering mobility offers

Although many providers are developing their own solutions, users have to visit several individual pages to find the best option. An overview of all the offers in a city is still missing. Enter the #WeAllMove initiative, which allows SMEs and individuals to find a mobility offer suited to their needs. Wunder Mobility becomes a broker as the platform bundles the offers of e.g. sharing providers, cities and other fleet operators. The user “clicks on the page, filters the categories by country and city and according to their needs e.g. food delivery service, hospital staff, long-term, long-haul or medical service and gets an overview of the available offers. Wunder helps sharing operators to use their fleets better and offers companies suitable vehicles. If no suitable offer is available, a visitor can enquire about a service on a special mask. Wunder then contacts all the operators in question to find the right service.

Corona pandemic calls for new ideas

The corona pandemic calls for innovative ideas that can be turned around swiftly. While many people can work from home, a large number of companies and individuals have to leave their homes to go to work despite the demands of social distancing. Companies across diverse industries are now forced to hire or become delivery services themselves to remain in business. However, a vehicle cannot always be leased and this is where new mobility services can be a real alternative. Gunnar Froh, CEO of Wunder Mobility, said: “Mobility is a joint project. Especially in times like these, we have to forget our competition, work together on solutions and act responsibly now more than ever. We are not simply saying so, but are inviting people to join in.”

Joint action

The coronavirus has revealed gaping holes in and the shortcomings of urban mobility systems. These gaps are necessitating collaborative, public-private responses for agile and demand-driven mobility services,” said Dr. Maya Ben Dror, Lead Automotive and Autonomous Mobility at WEF. “WeAllMove is a central webpage for mobility and brings us one step closer to turning transport needs caused by COVID-19 into a more resilient, sustainable and integrated future of mobility”. The slogan of the initiative is: “because if one of us moves, we all move”.

