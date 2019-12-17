Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

17 December 2019 | Climate Protection

Historic Speicherstadt to run on eco-friendly lights from 2020

Light installation between Oberhafen and Baumwall to run on renewable energy from New Year

The Lichtkunst-Speicherstadt association is supporting the city of Hamburg’s climate protection efforts and from January 2020, around 1,500 lights in the historic Speicherstadt will run on climate-friendly eco electricity. The unmistakable art installation between Oberhafen and Baumwall has attracted locals and tourists alike for almost 20 years.

UNESCO World Heritage with sustainable lighting

“We started with particularly energy-efficient lights. We have been using energy-efficient, low-maintenance and long-life LED lights for ten years,” said Dr. Roland Lappin, Chairman of the Light-Art-Speicherstadt Association and Chief Financial Officer of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG. The company is developing the listed Speicherstadt, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. HHLA’s sustainable neighbourhood management has transformed the Speicherstadt from the “world’s largest warehouse complex” into a lively inner-city district. The light art project is now set to become totally climate-neutral.

The non-profit organisation Licht-Kunst-Speicherstadt was founded in 2000 as a joint initiative by companies, private individuals, HHLA and the senate. Together with its members, sponsors and partnerships, the association transforms the Speicherstadt into a luminous work of art from dusk until shortly after midnight.
