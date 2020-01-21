"Kushel" offering soft towels made of beechwood fibre

The founders of the “Kushel” start-up are promising plenty and have produced the world’s first climate-friendly, resource-saving towels which are both fluffy and soft. The towels are made to 70 per cent organic cotton and to 30 per cent of Modal from sustainable forestry. Modal is a wood fibre obtained from red beech, which grows without artificial irrigation and added fertilizer and pesticides making the viscose more ecological than cotton, said Mattias Weser, founder of Kushel. The mix of material saves more than 90 per cent of fresh water and 44 per cent in CO2 emissions over cotton.

Kushel pflanzt Bäume © Kushel.de

Positive carbon footprint The fledgling company based in Hamburg-Ottensen compensates fresh water consumption and CO2 emissions during production and logistics by means of CO2 certificates for wind energy and by funding water projects. For every towel sold, two additional trees are planted in Hamburg-Klövensteen, Mexico or in Tanzania, Weser pointed out, adding: “We want to plant one million trees by 2025. So far, around 85,000 trees can be found in mixed forests in Germany or in garden forests in Africa. “Kushel” aims to protect the environment and to achieve a positive climate footprint: “By buying a towel, the customer returns more resources to the Earth than were removed for production.” Towels as a calculable business model Weser and the twin brothers Jim and John Tikhachek set themselves the goal of founding their own company in 2017. Tichatschek was already selling “Ethnotek” rucksacks, produced under fair conditions, in Germany. The focus of their own brand was to be more on sustainability. “We wanted to make a difference and at the same time create a product with which we could inspire the mainstream. That’s we decided on towels, which are are used daily all over the world, are not subject to strong fashion fluctuations and are suitable for online sales,” said Weser.

Kushel in Produktionsstätte © Kushel.de