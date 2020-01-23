moinzukunft funds for initial projects

Applications for the second round of funds from the climate protection grant are now being accepted. A total of EUR 275,000 have been earmarked for projects in 2020. A maximum of EUR 20,000 in funds per project have been set aside. Initiators from the non-profit sector e.g. schools, sports clubs or sponsors from the cultural and educational sector can apply.

Great response to new grant

The Ministry for the Environment and the climate protection foundation #moinzukunft-Klimafonds launched the grant last September and provided EUR 175,000 for 20 initiatives and associations in Hamburg that are striving for improved climate protection. “Our expectations were already high previously. Yet, we were pleasantly surprised by the variety and number of applications,” said Dieter Ohnesorge, Managing Director of the Hamburger Klimaschutzstiftung.

Sample projects

The 20 recipients include many small and previously unknown projects, according to Ohnesorge. A total of 140 enquiries had been received. The Fairbunden e.V. association organizes themed evenings the hosts of which invite their friends to learn about climate protection in lectures and workshops with experts. The Ackerdemia e.V. grows vegetables in ecological criteria in co-operation with four schools in Hamburg. The foundation Stiftung Kultur Palast Hamburg, artists and schoolchildren want to turn the district of Billstedt district green for a while to raise awareness of development needs there and to change urban planning in the long-term.

Climate fund

Climate protection effects everyone – including the political sphere, businesses and citizens. There is no lack of ideas and commitment in Hamburg,” said Jens Kerstan, Senator for the Environment and Energy. “The new “climate grant”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/renewable-energy/new-grant-climate-ideas/ will allow us to fund the many committed people and they can really put their ideas into practice.

