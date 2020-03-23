HAW Hamburg's online climate conference opens virtual doors

The Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW) is hosting the Online Climate Conference Climate 2020 from March 23-30 to hold talks between scientists, politicians, business leaders, education leaders and others across the globe. Delegates will have an opportunity to learn about climate projects and initiatives as well as funding and co-operation opportunities. Live webinars and the podcast series ‘Climate Chats’ complete the programme. Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by around 6.3 per cent in 2019 over the previous year, the German government announced recently. However, this good news pales amid the corona crisis.

Sharing knowledge about climate change

The patrons of the conference are Dr. Gerd Müller, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg. The free Open Access format aims to close knowledge gaps. “Climate2020 offers the opportunity to spread knowledge without restrictions to all those who want to learn more about climate change and its effects. The innovative Open Access Format helps to reach a large number of delegates,” said Prof. Dr. Walter Leal, head of the Research and Transfer Centre “Sustainability and Climate Impact Management” at HAW Hamburg.

UN Sustainability Goal 13 – climate protection measures

The conference’s unconventional approach helps achieve the 13th UN Sustainability Goal global “Climate Action” (SDG 13) about taking measures to combat climate change and its effects. HAW Hamburg is setting an example with its climate neutral event. All of the CO2 emissions will be compensated.

