Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: renewable energy in Hamburg and it´s business region. Several wind mills in the business area shown.
Climate 2020 soll Wissenslücken rund um den Klimawandel schließen © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Björn Wengler Fotografie
23 March 2020 | Environment

HAW Hamburg's online climate conference opens virtual doors

Climate2020 prompts global talks - gives access to scientific articles, projects and courses

The Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW) is hosting the Online Climate Conference Climate 2020 from March 23-30 to hold talks between scientists, politicians, business leaders, education leaders and others across the globe. Delegates will have an opportunity to learn about climate projects and initiatives as well as funding and co-operation opportunities. Live webinars and the podcast series ‘Climate Chats’ complete the programme. Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by around 6.3 per cent in 2019 over the previous year, the German government announced recently. However, this good news pales amid the corona crisis.

Sharing knowledge about climate change

The patrons of the conference are Dr. Gerd Müller, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg. The free Open Access format aims to close knowledge gaps. “Climate2020 offers the opportunity to spread knowledge without restrictions to all those who want to learn more about climate change and its effects. The innovative Open Access Format helps to reach a large number of delegates,” said Prof. Dr. Walter Leal, head of the Research and Transfer Centre “Sustainability and Climate Impact Management” at HAW Hamburg.

UN Sustainability Goal 13 – climate protection measures

The conference’s unconventional approach helps achieve the 13th UN Sustainability Goal global “Climate Action” (SDG 13) about taking measures to combat climate change and its effects. HAW Hamburg is setting an example with its climate neutral event. All of the CO2 emissions will be compensated.
sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.bundesregierung.de
www.haw-hamburg.de
www.dl4sd.org
Climate2020 l Facebook
Climate2020 l Twitter

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Nordmetall und AGV Nord Hauptgeschäftsstelle - © Nordmetall und AGV Nord
Coronavirus

North German industry plunged into crisis

© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Timo Sommer
Coronavirus

Hamburg's ten-point protective shield

#couchbycouchwest - © Hamburg Startups
South by Southwest: Couch by

Couch by: Boat instead of home office (SXSW)

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo