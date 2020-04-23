Hamburg joins European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership

Hamburg joined the European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership (EHV), which includes over 30 regions in 13 European countries, on April 6, 2020. The European Commission has termed hydrogen one of the pivotal technologies of the future. EHV is promoting hydrogen’s importance among decision-makers to achieve Europe’s climate protection targets and to prepare new, transnational investment projects based on common interests.

Hydrogen technology as an economic catalyst

The North Sea including north Germany, north Netherlands, Scandinavia and Scotland have similar objectives in terms of expanding renewable energies and the sector coupling of surplus wind, mobility and industry. “Hydrogen is a great opportunity for the entire economy and especially for industry. Hydrogen technology should be given greater consideration in the follow-up to the corona crisis as part of funding programmes needed now,” said Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Transport and Innovation. This would strengthen the economy and give industry and transport a long-term orientation, he added.

Using commonalities

The Hamburg Metropolitan Region has more in common with the northern Netherlands. For this reason, a collaboration with Groningen began prior to the European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership. The aim is to ensure that hydrogen sector is included in the European framework programme for funding innovations and climate protection in the next funding periods. This applies to both the so-called Green Deal and to programmes for resolving the corona crisis.

EHV in initial phase

The members of EHV want to lobby for legal and financial regulations in Europe. That would pave the way for standardized and simplified permits for production plants or petrol stations. At present, common themes are being developed for use in concrete, collaborative industrial projects in future. Initiatives towards the European Union are to be developed, which are needed to secure support measures for regionally based and transnational joint projects, which will be developed in the second half of 2020.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de

www.hydrogeneurope.eu