Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: renewable energy in Hamburg and it´s business region. Several wind mills in the business area shown.
Experten-Talk-Runde mit Senator Michael Westhagemann © Mathias Adler
17 January 2020 | Energy Transition

Hamburg holds huge potential as centre of hydrogen

City well positioned to develop hydrogen technology - improved regulatory framework needed

The energy transition and and climate change cannot be achieved without hydrogen technology, according to Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Monday (January 13, 2020), during a round table discussion with experts in the HSBA on Monday (13 January). He stressed: “We must combine the energy transition with climate change.” Westhagemann is keen on creating hydrogen electrolysis with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the Port of Hamburg. The energy can supply steel, aluminium and copper producers in Europe’s largest industrial area.

Michael Westhagemann zu Hamburg als Wasserstoffmetropole
Michael Westhagemann © Mathias Adler

Energy transition and climate change

His remarks come against the backdrop of Hamburg’s potential to become a leading centre of the energy transition thanks to prerequisites such as wind energy in north Germany, existing natural storage facilities and the port as a hub of additional gas imports. The technology for electrolysis to produce environment-friendly hydrogen in large quantities is available. However, the statutory framework conditions for the economic use of renewable energies have yet to be created.

German government and framework

The five north German states have already developed a joint hydrogen strategy. The German government has been urged to present a national strategy for the economic use of the energy carrier and to provide security for the huge investments needed. Germany competes with the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria, where good framework conditions for producing environment-friendly hydrogen have been created, for this market.

Calls for measures in north

“We are investing in hydrogen technology throughout Europe, but not in Germany,” said Oliver Weinmann, Managing Director of Vattenfall and Deputy Chairman of the Hamburg Hydrogen Society. Michael Kruse, the leader of the FDP parliamentary faction in Hamburg, has called for concrete measures such as the establishment of an innovation agency to promote hydrogen technology in the north, as well as a research association involving universities and institutes.

Expanding offshore wind farms

The use of wind turbines on land is meeting with growing resistance from people prompting Westhagemann to call for the expansion of offshore wind energy to at least 30 gigawatts by 2030. Large wind farms could then be built in the North Sea, where hydrogen is produced simultaneously and then shipped to land. The hydrogen sector also holds opportunities for the Port of Hamburg.

Opportunities for Port of Hamburg

Germany alone cannot foreseeably meet all of the energy needs. About 50 per cent of the energy needed will have to be imported. Large plants could be built in Africa, for instance, in which hydrogen is produced using photovoltaics. This opens up new opportunities for African countries and for Germany to build the required electrolysis plants. Hydrogen can then flow through pipelines and be transported aboard ships to the Port of Hamburg and Europe.
ma/mt/pb

Sources and further information:
www.now-gmbh.de/pfeiffer-fragt-der-polit-talk
www.h2hamburg.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Handelskammer Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christian Spahrbier
Economic Outlook

Boost for Hamburg's economy

DESY-Gelände in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld - © DESY/R. Schaaf
Research

DESY celebrating 60th anniversary in 2020

Property Trade Fair home² - © Hamburg Messe und Congress, Hartmut Zielke
Property Trade Fair

home² to showcase latest property trends

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo