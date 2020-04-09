Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Hamburg News: renewable energy in Hamburg and it´s business region. Several wind mills in the business area shown.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Marek Santen
09 April 2020 | Environment

Be considerate in parks and nature reserves

Warm, sunny weather drawing Hamburg's residents outdoors - heed the rules

The Ministry of the Environment in Hamburg has urged residents to be considerate and respectful towards other people when outdoors and to observe the 1.5 metre distance rule between themselves and other people, a press release said Thursday (April 2, 2020). This comes amid sunny weather, which is forecast to last well into Easter and as residents are likely to head outdoors to some of Hamburg’s 450 parks and 35 nature reserves. The Robert Koch Institute’s general rules on conduct applies in particular to outdoor activities such as walking, jogging and cycling.

Enjoying Hamburg’s greenery

Almost 10 per cent of land in Hamburg is under nature conservation. During the present bird breeding season, visitors should not stray from paths in the nature reserves and heed the rules. “We are experiencing an unprecedented rush of visitors in some nature reserves. Rare species live there in sensitive ecosystems. I hope that visitors enjoy and appreciate nature and at the same time show respect and consideration for nature. The 1.5 metre distance rule must be observed in parks and green areas because of the (corona) virus,” said Jens Kerstan, Senator for the Environment. People are urged to wash their hands carefully and regularly and to sneeze into a handkerchief or the crook of their arm and to keep contact with other people to a minimum.
js/kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de

