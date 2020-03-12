Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

12 March 2020 | Sustainability

Apply now for German Renewables Award 2020

EEHH cluster to present awards in five categories

Applications for the 2020 German Renewables Awards are now being accepted until the deadline of May 15. The prizes will be presented by the Renewable Energies Hamburg Cluster in four main categories and one secondary category on September 22, 2020 in the Opernloft at the Alten Fährterminal Altona. Companies and students can enter their projects on the EEHH website. The projects can reflect all kinds of energy issues e.g. powerful wind turbines or innovative storage solutions.

Categories

The winners will be selected in the categories “Product Innovation of the Year”, “Project of the Year”, “Student Work of the Year”, “Lifetime Achievement” and “Journalist Award”, which is being presented for the third time this year. People can be nominated for the prize in the penultimate category. The winners receive a trophy and a year’s free admission to all EEHH Cluster events. The award-winning student work will receive EUR 1,000 in prize money at the ceremony during the leading international WindEnergy Hamburg trade fair underway from September 22-25, 2020.
