Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Hafen und Logistik - Shipping-Container-Schiff - © HMG www.mediaserver.de Christian Spahrbier
U3-Fiete © Fahr ein schöneres Hamburg
13 December 2019 | Mobility

"U3-Fiete" - world's most frequently used bicycle

Upcycled bike made by from DT3 carriages - thanks to Till Kiefer and Hamburger Hochbahn AG

An upcycled bicycle called the U3-Fiete was presented Thursday (December 5, 2019) to reporters in the Schlump underground station. The bike is part of efforts by the Cycling for a More Beautiful Hamburg campaign to make cycling more attractive, the Vision of a Bicycle-Friendlier City a reality and to rekindle tales of Hamburg and its characters. Built by Till Kiefer, a metal producer, in co-operation with Hochbahn, the U3-Fiete comes after the first bicycle called the Tattoo-Fiete kicked-off the urban bicycle campaign in May. The U3 underground line with its distinctive DT3 carriages runs above ground – past many of the Hamburg’s landmarks and is a part and parcel of the cityscape.

Secure parking facilities

“I am a passionate cyclist and take buses and trains regularly. The U3-Fiete sums it up. You need a well-developed public transport system and high-quality cycle paths at the same time, as well as enough parking facilities for bicycles to travel quickly, comfortably and climate-friendly in Hamburg,” said Kirsten Pfaue, Cycling Co-Ordinator. Easily accessible and safe parking facilities are to be created and StadtRÄDER provided at every station by 2025.

U3-Fiete Lenkerbremse
© Fahr ein schöneres Hamburg

From old to new

Kiefer was assigned the job of reviving the DT3s and putting them to new use in the shape of the U3-Fiete. To do so, he removed parts from a DT3 carriage that had been taken out of service and used them in the U3-Fiete: “I used the seat cushion cover for the saddle, the emergency brake lever as handlebar brake handle, the waste bin as handlebar bag and the holding bars for the bicycle frame. The bike features many other parts of the DT3. Building the U3-Fiete was one of my most exciting projects,” said Kiefer, whose garage is in Altona. On the road for more than 50 years, the DT3 has transported every resident of Hamburger making it the most-frequently used bike in the world now that it has been transformed into the U3-Fiete.
js/kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.fahrrad.hamburg.de
Film zum Entstehungsprozess

Cycling in Hamburg

Click on www.fahrrad.hamburg to find all bik-related news and events as well as the services offered by the City of Hamburg. You can use an interactive map to track the state of development of the cycle routes or find out about infrastructure measures. A subscription to the newsletter is available here.

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Plastikmüll - © colourbox.de
Climate Protection

Fight climate change and make something new

Weihnachtsmann-Darsteller - © First Stage
Advent

Not so ho, ho, ho for Santa Claus everywhere

Illumination im Weltkulturerbe Speicherstadt - © HHLA / Engel & Gielen
Climate Protection

Historic Speicherstadt to run on eco-friendly lights from 2020

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo