"U3-Fiete" - world's most frequently used bicycle

An upcycled bicycle called the U3-Fiete was presented Thursday (December 5, 2019) to reporters in the Schlump underground station. The bike is part of efforts by the Cycling for a More Beautiful Hamburg campaign to make cycling more attractive, the Vision of a Bicycle-Friendlier City a reality and to rekindle tales of Hamburg and its characters. Built by Till Kiefer, a metal producer, in co-operation with Hochbahn, the U3-Fiete comes after the first bicycle called the Tattoo-Fiete kicked-off the urban bicycle campaign in May. The U3 underground line with its distinctive DT3 carriages runs above ground – past many of the Hamburg’s landmarks and is a part and parcel of the cityscape.

Secure parking facilities

“I am a passionate cyclist and take buses and trains regularly. The U3-Fiete sums it up. You need a well-developed public transport system and high-quality cycle paths at the same time, as well as enough parking facilities for bicycles to travel quickly, comfortably and climate-friendly in Hamburg,” said Kirsten Pfaue, Cycling Co-Ordinator. Easily accessible and safe parking facilities are to be created and StadtRÄDER provided at every station by 2025.