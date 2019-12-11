Tradition and innovation converge in Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg

The 900-square metre third floor of the Digital Hub Logistics reached full occupancy in early November and now brings together market leaders, mid-sized companies, start-ups and representatives of science, research and further education. Launched in 2017 with five fledgling companies, the Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg now counts over 60 start-ups from more than three countries and almost 30 partners.

Focus on 3D printing, 5G and blockchain

Commenting on the idea behind the Digital Hub Logistics, Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, said: “We have to move away from the idea that ‘we’ve always done it this way.’” While the logistics industry has focused on the flow of materials in the past, the flow of information and new technologies such as blockchain, 3D printing, 5G networks or drones will gain more importance in future. Many new and creative ideas are to be developed in the Digital Hub Logistics. The “Hanseatic Blockchain Innovations for Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Hansebloc) research project is unfolding in Speicherstadt backed by a consortium of ten north German partners. Blockchain technology will also be tested there to exchange electronic freight documents safely.

Digital Hub Logistics to accelerate digital transformation

Established logistics companies work alongside start-ups and research institutions in the Digital Hub Logistics to promote digital transformation across the entire Hamburg Metropolitan region. The Logistik-Initiative Hamburg Service GmbH, the City of Hamburg directed by the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation manage the Digital Hub Logistics GmbH. The hub is one of twelve launched by the Digital Hub Initiative and the German Federal Ministry of Economics, Technology and Energy with the Bitkom digital association.

Strong partners and innovative start-ups

Dakosy, Volkswagen Group Logistics, Gebrüder Heinemann, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and Lufthansa Industry Solutions count among the partners in addition to co-operations with the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and the Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services. The Digital Hub Logistics’ multilingual start-up ecosystem includes e.g. NautilusLog (digital logbook), Cargonexx (virtual transport network), Floatility (e-scooter sharing) and Chainstep (decentralised blockchain network for transport logistics).

sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.digitalhublogistics.hamburg

Newsletter Digital Hub Logistics l Nov. 2019

www.de-hub.de/die-hubs/hamburg

www.hamburg-logistik.net

www.hamburg.de