KLU staying connected amid corona

Courses offered by the Kühne Logistics University (KLU) have been taught online since Monday (March 16th). Unlike many state universities, the private university is not on a break and had to organise the switch during the present term. The infrastructure for online learning was set up in 2018 and funded by the Kühne Foundation. Lectures are now held in online meetings and students can ask questions in chat and video sessions.

Rapid changeover

“Initially we had a few courses here and there available virtually, but now literally everything has been moved online. We only had a weekend worth’s head start to get things up and running, but so far everything’s working well,” said Maria Kern of KLU’s Program Services Department. However, the different time zones are proving a challenge. The corona crisis has forced many students to return home. KLU now has to manage lectures for students as far flung as China and the west coast of the United States. The university is recording lectures to let students abroad participate.

Interactive elements in online lectures

Dr. Prisca Brosi, Professor of Human Resource Management designs interactive Bachelor and Master courses. Integrated tools allow students to answer questions online and the results are visualized immediately. “It goes without saying that the technology doesn’t always cooperate when you want it to, but the students and I keep a sense of humor about it,” she said. Students can also break off into virtual study rooms for group projects. Clear communication is crucial to avoid misunderstandings.

Campus closed for health reasons

The KLU campus has been closed since March 23, 2020 for health reasons. As a result, doctoral theses are now being defended live online. KLU is also taking measures to ensure that all tests be made available online during the next testing period or that they are replaced with other formats. “I am confident that we will be able to take on new, innovative methods in our daily routines at work and at university. KLU’s research in logistics and supply chains and an intercultural spirit of solidarity within the field of business can provide these matters with fresh impetus both during and after the crisis,” said Professor Thomas Strothotte, President of KLU.

Sources and further information:

www.the-klu.org