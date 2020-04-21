Port of Hamburg Marketing launches corona section on website

The Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) has dedicated a section of its website to the corona virus and is offering concentrated information from the market regions, member companies and partners on https://www.hafen-hamburg.de/en/corona. The website is already being used by more than 5,000 users with 15,000 clicks a day – and the numbers are growing. The Port of Hamburg counts among the “Top 20 World Container Ports” with 136.6 million tons total turnover and 9.3 million TEU container turnover in 2019. However, the port is also experiencing the impact of the coronavirus on global trade.

Last year, the Port of Hamburg app launched allowing users to keep up-to-date using push-notifications. All news and updates about the port are uploaded there. In addition, HHM publicationsincluding the Port of Hamburg Magazine, or HPA publications can be accessed via mobile phone. HHM also updates its followers regularly on social media. News about individual markets, the situation in the port and other relevant topics are shared on the LinkedIn business platform. The HHM Social Media Team also uses Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and recently launched the #Hafenhelden (port heroes) campaign focusing on people keeping the Port of Hamburg up and running in the crisis.

