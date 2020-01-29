E-scooters, designed to make traffic in cities calmer, faster and environment friendlier are collected at night and loaded onto diesel-powered trucks over Hamburg, which is not in keeping with climate protection goals.

More efficient and sustainable than trucks

The Hamburg-based start-up Nüwiel is keen to alleviate the situation and has joined forces with Dutch e-scooter manufacturer Dott. Thanks to their collaboration, up to five electric scooters can now be transported and distributed using just a single electric-bike trailer. Dott offers its electric scooters in Munich, Brussels, Paris, Lyon and Milan. “That is faster, more cost-efficient and more sustainable than using a truck,” said Natalia Tomiyama, co-founder of Nüwiel. The cargo trailer can be coupled to any bicycle, parking spaces do not have to be tracked down and traffic jams are avoided. The trailer can also be uncoupled swiftly and pushed through pedestrian zones and into buildings, said Tomiyama.

Original cargo trailer modified

The base of the e-scooter trailer is not unlike the original cargo trailer, but the body has been customized for Dott’s purposes. The e-scooters are easier to charge, steadier and are not damaged during the journey, Tomiyama pointed out. The sensors on Nüwiel’s trailers make for continuous synchronization with the bicycle. The control system brakes automatically on downhill routes and accelerates so that the driver does not notice the weight of the trailer and scooter on an uphill route. Now that the test phase in Brussels has ended successfully, Dott uses five load trailers to transport electric scooters.