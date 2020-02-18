Lübeck to plan roadworks with software developed in Hamburg

The City of Lübeck has announced plans to use the “Roadwork Administration and Decision System/ROADS):https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/de/hafen-logistik/forschungsprojekt-roads-baustellenplanung-40/ currently used in Hamburg to co-ordinate medium to long-term roadworks. Developed by the Hamburg-based Workplace Solutions in co-operation with the Landesbetrieb Straßen, Brücken und Gewässer (LSBG), the software helps lower the impact of roadworks on traffic and to optimise the flow of traffic.

Optimising flow of traffic

The cities of Hamburg and Lübeck intend co-ordinating major construction measures affecting both cities and their surroundings using ROADS in future. Jan Lindenau, Mayor of Lübeck, said: “Our goal is an improved traffic flow. The city of Hamburg has driven an important innovation in this area and has created an unparalleled solution in our view.”

Co-ordinating measures early

Urban construction projects frequently have a lead time of up to five years. WPS’s software solution is designed to map all phases of the project early – from planning and design to implementation – and allows for co-ordinated measures. Thus, upcoming measures are recorded early and are enriched with more concrete information over time. The co-ordinating software has been used since 2016 and won the German Engineering Prize “Road and Traffic” in the innovation category presented by the German Association of Road and Traffic Engineers (BSVI).

