Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Hafen und Logistik - Shipping-Container-Schiff - © HMG www.mediaserver.de Christian Spahrbier
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Geheimtipp Hambur
15 April 2020 | Coronavirus Crisis

HPA defers rents and fees for port services

Apply now for interest-free rent deferral for April, May and June until December 31, 2020

Hamburg is offering companies in the port sector the deferral of rents and fees without interest for April, May and June until 31 December 2020 amid the corona crisis. The Hamburg Port Authority’s (HPA) tenants, maritime shipping companies, inland shipping companies and port barge operators can file informal, written applications for relief to HPA. The deferral marks an extension of Hamburg’s protective shield programme for the local economy.

Relieving passenger shipping

HPA will suspend all port fees due in the second quarter of 2020 and payable by passenger shipping companies and barge operators. The sector has been badly hit by the crisis. Environment friendly ships will be relieved of the berth fee. The vessel’s tier level, an international classification of emissions, is crucial to the amount of reduction, which can range from 20 per cent to 100 per cent and applies to all seafaring ships from March 17 to June 30, 2020.

Keeping restrictions to a minimum

“The Port of Hamburg must continue to operate without restrictions even in these difficult times. For this reason, we are helping companies in addition to the rescue package put in place by Hamburg for all companies affected by the corona crisis across the city – among other things by deferring rents and fees,” said Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Transport and Innovation. The city seeks to help the port sector minimize the economic impact of the corona crisis.
 js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de
www.hafen-hamburg.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Nick Sohnemann, Gründer und CEO von Future Candy - © Nick Sohnemann
New Work

Digitalisation: "Seize the opportunity of the upswing!"

Bucerius Law School - © Bucerius Law School
Pandemic

Corona – digitalization to the rescue

Wunder Mobility-Gründer und -CEO Gunnar Froh - © WunderCar Mobility Solutions GmbH
Mobility

Wunder Mobility launches #WeAllMove pool

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo