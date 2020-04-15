HPA defers rents and fees for port services

Hamburg is offering companies in the port sector the deferral of rents and fees without interest for April, May and June until 31 December 2020 amid the corona crisis. The Hamburg Port Authority’s (HPA) tenants, maritime shipping companies, inland shipping companies and port barge operators can file informal, written applications for relief to HPA. The deferral marks an extension of Hamburg’s protective shield programme for the local economy.

Relieving passenger shipping

HPA will suspend all port fees due in the second quarter of 2020 and payable by passenger shipping companies and barge operators. The sector has been badly hit by the crisis. Environment friendly ships will be relieved of the berth fee. The vessel’s tier level, an international classification of emissions, is crucial to the amount of reduction, which can range from 20 per cent to 100 per cent and applies to all seafaring ships from March 17 to June 30, 2020.

Keeping restrictions to a minimum

“The Port of Hamburg must continue to operate without restrictions even in these difficult times. For this reason, we are helping companies in addition to the rescue package put in place by Hamburg for all companies affected by the corona crisis across the city – among other things by deferring rents and fees,” said Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Transport and Innovation. The city seeks to help the port sector minimize the economic impact of the corona crisis.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de

www.hafen-hamburg.de