"German Cycling Prize" for signature tune of Hamburg's cycling campaign

The cycling campaign “Cycle for a nicer Hamburg” by Hamburg Marketing GmbH and the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation (BWVI), has won the German Bicycle Prize 2020 in the category “Bicycle Culture” for the song “From Hamburg to the Sea”. The music video, composed and sung by the Hanseatic musicians Nico Suave, Tonbandgerät, Chefboss and Cäthe was released when the campaign kicked off in early May 2019.

More than 1.2 million clicks

“We are delightedthat this great song was awarded the German Bicycle Award, as the creative element of our campaign conveys two important goals for Hamburg’s development towards a more bicycle-friendly city namely the fun of cycling and the positive influence of cycling on the quality of life in Hamburg,” said Michael Otremba, Managing Director of Hamburg Marketing GmbH. The video has already been viewed over 1.2 million times on YouTube and can be found on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Cycling crucial to mobility mix

The three-year campaign, devised by the Hamburg-based agency Jung von Matt/Sports, boosts cycling and the standard of living in the city. People are encouraged to hop on their bikes and the video makes the city’s commitment more visible and tangible. Hamburg is depicted as bike friendly, which improves the mood among road users. The importance of cycling in the urban mobility mix is highlighted under the theme “Cycle for a nicer Hamburg”.

German Bicycle Award presents good practices

The national German Bicycle Award promotes cycling and was awarded for the 20th time in 2020. As part of the German government’s National Cycling Plan, the award makes decision-makers and experts more aware of examples of good practices.

