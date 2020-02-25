Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Hafen und Logistik - Shipping-Container-Schiff - © HMG www.mediaserver.de Christian Spahrbier
Umweltsenator Jens Kerstan auf Lastenrad © Behörde für Umwelt und Energie
25 February 2020 | Environment

Funding for #moinzukunft cargo bike to continue from April

Subsidies available for purchases a cargo bikes to Hamburg residents

Individuals and companies in Hamburg can apply for subsidies of up to EUR 2,000 towards purchases of e-load bikes and EUR 500 for an ordinary cargo bike from April 1, 2020. The Ministry for the Environment has earmarked EUR 700,000 in funds to encourage the switch to cargo bikes in a bid to relieve freight traffic in Hamburg. Around 3.5 billion items were sent as parcels in 2018 – and the trend is rising.

Environment-friendly cargo bikes

Cargo bikes have great advantages over cars as cyclists can avoid traffic jams. The vehicles are easy to park and do not pollute the air and are cheaper to buy and maintain. “Cargo bikes are climate-friendly and are an important part of the traffic transition especially in a city of millions. The market offers more and more exciting and practical models,” said Jens Kerstan, Senator for the Environement.

Successful first round

Last autumn, the city put towards EUR 1.5 million towards the #moinzukunft programme, which was due to last three years. However, the funds were exhausted after a short time and indicates its successful start. From spring, individuals, households, associations, individual traders, self-employed persons or companies with their main residence in Hamburg can apply for a grant of up to 33 per cent of the purchase price before purchasing the bike.
js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Hamburg Innovation Summit - © Anne Gaertner/Christopher Rohde
Innovation

Application phase for Hamburg Innovation to close soon

Receeve will die Schuldendienstbranche digitalisieren - © Markus Spiske/Unsplash
Start-ups

Receeve fintech raises EUR 4 million

Alexander Birken, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Otto Group - © Otto-Pressebild
Sustainability

Otto to become climate neutral by 2030

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo