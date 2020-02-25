Individuals and companies in Hamburg can apply for subsidies of up to EUR 2,000 towards purchases of e-load bikes and EUR 500 for an ordinary cargo bike from April 1, 2020. The Ministry for the Environment has earmarked EUR 700,000 in funds to encourage the switch to cargo bikes in a bid to relieve freight traffic in Hamburg. Around 3.5 billion items were sent as parcels in 2018 – and the trend is rising.

Environment-friendly cargo bikes

Cargo bikes have great advantages over cars as cyclists can avoid traffic jams. The vehicles are easy to park and do not pollute the air and are cheaper to buy and maintain. “Cargo bikes are climate-friendly and are an important part of the traffic transition especially in a city of millions. The market offers more and more exciting and practical models,” said Jens Kerstan, Senator for the Environement.

Successful first round

Last autumn, the city put towards EUR 1.5 million towards the #moinzukunft programme, which was due to last three years. However, the funds were exhausted after a short time and indicates its successful start. From spring, individuals, households, associations, individual traders, self-employed persons or companies with their main residence in Hamburg can apply for a grant of up to 33 per cent of the purchase price before purchasing the bike.

