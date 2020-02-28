Dynamic digital solution for ships boosts transit into Hamburg

A joint digitalisation project by the Hamburg Vessel Coordination Center, Wärtsilä and the Carnival cruise group is now targeting more reliable ship arrivals, improved ship handling and port logistics, as well lower fuel consumption and emissions. The project was announced Wednesday (February 19, 2020) at the Smart Ports Summit in London.

Real-time data exchange for intelligent ship co-ordination

As part of passage planning, HVCC determines the Requested Time of Arrival (RTA) for a ship as it approaches the Elbe. Factors such as berth occupancy, oncoming traffic, tide and weather conditions are accounted for and approved by authorities long before the ship begins its transit to Hamburg. HVCC has tested a one-of-a-kind, digital solution for just-in-time ship calls and realized the first real-time data exchange between the port and ship. The first live tests were carried out on the M/S “AIDAperla” and M/S “AIDAsol” cruise ships, which call regularly at the Port of Hamburg. During these tests, the data shared between HVCC and Carnival Maritime’s Fleet Operation Center in Hamburg was fed into the cruise ships’ electronic nautical chart (ECDIS) via the navi-port digital platform developed by Wärtsilä maritime technology in Finland.

Gerald Hirt, Managing Director of HVCC, commented: “HVCC has always attached great importance to the development of collaborative digital solutions. For us this means ‘passage planning 2.0’ – a further step towards intelligent ship co-ordination and the digitalisation of port logistics.”

Tests aboard container ships

The continuous, dynamic, real-time data exchange improves co-ordination and allows for automatic modifications to a ship’s course and speed subject to conditions at a port. The real-time data exchange can reduce fuel consumption and emissions in the long term. Plans are now being laid to expand the tests into cargo shipping. Talks have been held with container shipping companies. Hirt pointed out: “Looking to the future, other port locations could also use this HVCC service.”

