Daniel Barke and Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, CEOs and Co-Founders of Work Genius © Work Genius GmbH
28 February 2020 | Start-ups

Work Genius raises EUR 6.4 million

HR start-up raises capital for AI platform bringing together freelancers and companies

The Hamburg-based start-up Work Genius has raised EUR 6.4 million in fresh capital, Hamburg Startups reported Tuesday (February 25, 2020). The start-up’s AI-based matching platform puts companies in touch with suitable freelancers. The latest round of financing was led by Axel Sven Springer, John Jahr and Oliver Heine, member of the Axel Springer Supervisory Board. More and more companies are relying on freelancers amid a shortage of skilled workers.

Big data and AI

The founders, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig and Daniel Barke have also announced “aggressive growth plans” and are aiming for “balanced results” in 2021. Originally founded as “Mylittejob” in 2012, the company was renamed Work Genius in 2018. The founders hope to to map out the entire HR value chain with their platform i.e. from finding, managing to paying freelancers. The matching is based on an automatic comparison of over five billion data points. The freelancer pool consists of more than 50,000 qualified employees with over 64 native languages. The start-up currently employs around 75 people in Hamburg, Berlin and New York.
