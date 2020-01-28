Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Willi Geike von Warner Bros., FFHSH-Chef Helge Albers, Peter Schauerte von Warner Bros. und Dr. Carsten Brosda © Behörde für Kultur und Medien/Marianne Kurzer
28 January 2020 | Funding

Warner Bros. boosting Hamburg's film industry

Company to put EUR 1 million towards sector from April

Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH in Hamburg is putting EUR 1 million annually towards the budget of Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein. At least 25 per cent of this sum will go towards promoting talented young filmmakers. A new FFHSH committee will grant the funds from April 2020. 

Boosting film location

The funds will go towards developing screenplays and productions for feature films in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. The projects must have a special content and be of artistic or cultural-economic significance. “Several northern films productions have caused an international sensation in recent years. The Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein has gained a strong partner in Warner and can expand the film location with them,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media.

Promoting young filmmakers

The agreement between Warner Bros. Entertainment and FFHSH will last three years initially. FFHSH will administer the sum of EUR 1 million per year.
