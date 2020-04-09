Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
Kinder gestalten in der ersten Home-School Woche Graffiti im Grindelviertel © Anna Würth, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"
09 April 2020 | Digitalisation

University of Hamburg's corona archive gathering memories of crisis

Digital collection to document corona's vast impact on public and everyday life

Academics at the universities of Hamburg, Bochum and Gießen are created a “corona archive” in co-operation with the Landeszentrale für politische Bildung or political education centre in Hamburg, a press release said Thursday (March 26, 2020). The digital archive gathers contemporary material i.e. pictures, videos or podcasts to document life in this pivotal corona era, which experts are already terming historic.

Franziska und ihr Mann beim Online-Gottesdienst
© Franziska, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"

Creating diverse collection

Personal memories and objects related to the corona crisis can be made available to the archive. “A central point of contact is being created, which will facilitate a review of events in 2020 later on and will be available for future research and political education,” said Thorsten Logge, Junior Professor of Public History at the University of Hamburg.

Hamstereinkäufe: Plakat in der Sternschanze
© JP, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"

Public history

Texts, photos, sounds and videos can be uploaded and saved to the corona archive. The material will also include metadata such as date and place of origin and will be made available to users. The portal is presently under construction and can be found on www.coronarchiv.de and on @coronarchiv in social media. Those interested can fill out the form on the website to contact the team.
js/kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.uni-hamburg.de
www.coronarchiv.geschichte.uni-hamburg.de
www.ruhr-uni-bochum.de
www.uni-giessen.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christiane Gundlach
Corona Crisis

Aid for artists to preserve Hamburg's cultural diversity

Corona-Schutzschirm für Hamburger Clubszene - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Timo Sommer
Coronavirus

EUR 1.5 million protective shield for Hanseatic club scene

© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Thies Raetzke
Coronavirus

No shutdown for art as Hamburg's artists gear up

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo