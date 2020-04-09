University of Hamburg's corona archive gathering memories of crisis

Academics at the universities of Hamburg, Bochum and Gießen are created a “corona archive” in co-operation with the Landeszentrale für politische Bildung or political education centre in Hamburg, a press release said Thursday (March 26, 2020). The digital archive gathers contemporary material i.e. pictures, videos or podcasts to document life in this pivotal corona era, which experts are already terming historic.

© Franziska, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"

Creating diverse collection Personal memories and objects related to the corona crisis can be made available to the archive. “A central point of contact is being created, which will facilitate a review of events in 2020 later on and will be available for future research and political education,” said Thorsten Logge, Junior Professor of Public History at the University of Hamburg.

© JP, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"