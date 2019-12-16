Telekom pushes ahead with 5G expansion in Hamburg

Deutsche Telekom put 18 5G antennas into operation on Monday (December 9, 2019) and will add over 40 by the close of 2019. The initial focus is on the Messe Hamburg exhibition area and supplying tourist hotspots. The city centre and the districts of Rotherbaum, Altona and Ottensen will be added next year. The next generation of mobile communications is considered to be particularly powerful and responsive. According to experts, 5G should accelerate networking across industries (Industry 4.0).

First phase – Messe Hamburg and tourist hotspots

“We are going to areas where the use of data is high initially. We are building contiguous areas there,” said Walter Goldenits, Head of Telecommunications in Germany. The first locations for the new mobile communications standard include the Messe Hamburg exhibition centre, the main train station and tourist hotspots such as Schanzenviertel, Reeperbahn and Alstadt or old part of Hamburg.

Tests of 5G in the Port of Hamburg

New applications and requirements in the private, public and economic sectors rely on a swift, secure and reliable network, according to Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media. “In Hamburg, we are consistently working on the best possible digital infrastructures. They are the prerequisite for shaping the digital future in terms of quality of life and economic power.” The Hamburg Port Authority, Deutsche Telekom and Nokia tested the industrial applicability of the 5G network from January 2018 to June 2019 as part of an EU field test. The tests focused among others on a networked traffic light that enables remote control of traffic flows in the Port of Hamburg and sensors on ships that deliver data on movement and environmental data in real time.

5G accompanying Industry 4.0

According to Telekom, the next generation of mobile communications is several times faster than the previous LTE standard. This should lead to data communication in real time which, in combination with artificial intelligence and edge computing, will offer new possibilities for Industry 4.0. The new 5G standard could facilitate reliable communication between machines as well as automated and autonomous production. Users need an appropriate mobile phone to use the new 5G standard. Vodafone has been operating three 5G stations in Hamburg’s Altona, Billstedt and Schnelsen-Süd districts since summer 2019.

