SXSW talk on home office and social distancing

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) recently named Nina Kalmund, “Iconic Woman – creating a better world for all”. The founder of the series is a renowned speaker and pioneer. In 2015, the Hamburg-by-choice artist launched “Street Philosophy”, a non-profit conference platform designed to facilitate a value-orientated discussion on key contemporary issues such as ethics or education. In this episode of #couchbycouchwest, Nina gives ten inspiring tips in a period of home office and social distancing.

Join us on #couchbycouchwest and seize the excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and network digitally. Meet some of our exciting speakers. Learn more about their background, expertise, stories and future projects. And get some insights on current trends, including thoughts on the impact of Coronavirus. Which effects are already noticeable? These issues are being discussed by the collaborative network on all major social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin. All other members of the worldwide SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag.

sb/pb