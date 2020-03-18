Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
#couchbycouchwest © Hamburg Startups
18 March 2020 | SXSW: Couch by Couchwest

SXSW: excellent video pitches from living rooms

Video content series - insights from pitch trainer Bianca Praetorius

Sofa events launched by the German delegation to the South by Southwest (SXSW) have entered the next round. Bianca Praetorius was due to organize the world’s first “Acapella Elevator Pitchathon” during SXSW, orginally scheduled from March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. However, life has taken a different turn and calls for extraordinary events. Praetorius teaches start-ups and employees how to present themselves and their company and trains them in the art of pitching. In the following video, Bianca reveals her tips and tricks for an excellent elevator pitch.

Unusual times require new formats. The German delegation, including Hamburg Marketing, Hamburg Invest and the private initiative Hamburg Startups, have hit on a new video content series called Couch by Couchwest. Watch exciting content and members of the new german.innovation network from your home office every day – on the YouTube channel german.innovation or at german-innovation.org. All members of the global SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag #couchbycouchwest.

#couchbycouchwest bei Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.
sb/pb

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Jan Traupe
Coronavirus

Coronavirus prompts cancellation of Port of Hamburg's fest

Frischepost Gründerinnen Jule Willing und Eva Neugebauer - © Frischepost
Start-ups

Frischepost delivers food to front door, offers "corona" discount

Handelskammer Hamburg fordert Sonderfonds für Hamburger Unternehmen - © Handelskammer Hamburg/Daniel Sumesgutner
Standort

Corona putting Hamburg-based companies in jeopardy

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo