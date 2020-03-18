SXSW: excellent video pitches from living rooms

Sofa events launched by the German delegation to the South by Southwest (SXSW) have entered the next round. Bianca Praetorius was due to organize the world’s first “Acapella Elevator Pitchathon” during SXSW, orginally scheduled from March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. However, life has taken a different turn and calls for extraordinary events. Praetorius teaches start-ups and employees how to present themselves and their company and trains them in the art of pitching. In the following video, Bianca reveals her tips and tricks for an excellent elevator pitch.

Unusual times require new formats. The German delegation, including Hamburg Marketing, Hamburg Invest and the private initiative Hamburg Startups, have hit on a new video content series called Couch by Couchwest. Watch exciting content and members of the new german.innovation network from your home office every day – on the YouTube channel german.innovation or at german-innovation.org. All members of the global SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag #couchbycouchwest.

#couchbycouchwest bei Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.

