Hamburg Invest's Startup-Unit expands consultation services

Hamburg Invest’s Startup-Unit has scheduled five additional appointments in April to meet growing demand and after switching to telephone consulting. The unit offers information and support from a single source to would-be founders focusing on knowledge and technology-orientated business models. Advice is available about start-up offers across Hamburg, funding, key events and networks. Appointments can be booked on other dates as well. Those interested can email wiebke.brandt@hamburg-invest.com and book an appointment here.

Startup-Unit Hamburg

The Startup-Unit pools the expertise required for marketing Hamburg as a national and international hotspot of start-ups. The unit strengthens Hamburg’s ecosystem for start-ups at the interface of urban marketing and business development.