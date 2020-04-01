Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
Feedbackgespräch © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de / Timo Sommer und Lee Maas
01 April 2020 | Service for Founders

Hamburg Invest's Startup-Unit expands consultation services

More appointments available - telephone services only - to meet rising demand

Hamburg Invest’s Startup-Unit has scheduled five additional appointments in April to meet growing demand and after switching to telephone consulting. The unit offers information and support from a single source to would-be founders focusing on knowledge and technology-orientated business models. Advice is available about start-up offers across Hamburg, funding, key events and networks. Appointments can be booked on other dates as well. Those interested can email wiebke.brandt@hamburg-invest.com and book an appointment here.

Startup-Unit Hamburg

The Startup-Unit pools the expertise required for marketing Hamburg as a national and international hotspot of start-ups. The unit strengthens Hamburg’s ecosystem for start-ups at the interface of urban marketing and business development.

Wiebke Brandt, Startup-Unit Hamburg

The Startup-Unit offers regular, free consultations in hotspots across the local start-up scene including co-working spaces and at events. These informative talks give potential founders a compact overview of the unit’s services as well as those of municipal and private initiatives and networks. Consultations are being held on the telephone only in the wake of the corona crisis.
kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.startup-unit.hamburg
www.startup-szene.hamburg

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Intensivbeatmungsgerät Dräger Evita v300 - © Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Coronavirus

Companies going to enormous extra effort amid corona

© unsplash.com
Digitalisation

KLU staying connected amid corona

Corona-Soforthilfe - © Stadtratte-iStock (Pressebild IFB)
Coronavirus

Apply now for corona emergency aid

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo