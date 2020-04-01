Hamburg Invest's Startup-Unit expands consultation services

Hamburg Invest’s Startup-Unit has scheduled five additional appointments in April to meet growing demand and after switching to telephone consulting. The unit offers information and support from a single source to would-be founders focusing on knowledge and technology-orientated business models. Advice is available about start-up offers across Hamburg, funding, key events and networks. Appointments can be booked on other dates as well. Those interested can email wiebke.brandt@hamburg-invest.com and book an appointment here.
Startup-Unit Hamburg
The Startup-Unit pools the expertise required for marketing Hamburg as a national and international hotspot of start-ups. The unit strengthens Hamburg’s ecosystem for start-ups at the interface of urban marketing and business development.
The Startup-Unit offers regular, free consultations in hotspots across the local start-up scene including co-working spaces and at events. These informative talks give potential founders a compact overview of the unit’s services as well as those of municipal and private initiatives and networks. Consultations are being held on the telephone only in the wake of the corona crisis.
Sources and further information:
www.startup-unit.hamburg
www.startup-szene.hamburg