Start-up life amid corona - new perspectives

Unusual times require new formats. Although the legendary South by Southwest, which was previously scheduled from March 13-22, 2020 has been cancelled, the German delegation, including Hamburg Marketing, Hamburg Invest and the private initiative Hamburg Startups, have hit on a new video content series called Couch by Couchwest. Watch exciting content and members of the new german.innovation network from your home office every day – on the YouTube channel german.innovation or at german-innovation.org. All members of the global SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag #couchbycouchwest.

Daniel Stancke, founder of the Hamburg job matching platform JobMatchMe, talks to Freya Oehle and Sanja Stankovic, co-founder of Hamburg Startups, about challenges and new opportunities amid corona.

In an interview with Freya Oehle, Nina-Julie Lepique and Michael Holzer, founders of the Cologne-based femtasy, talk about the day-to-day business of their online streaming platform for erotic audio stories and reveal their plans for the future. The duo won over the audience at the Reeperbahn Startup Pitch 2019 and had secured a ticket for SXSW.

#couchbycouchwest is on Youtube , Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.

