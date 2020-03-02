Start of applications for music label funding in Hamburg

Small music labels have until the deadline of April 1, 2020 to submit their applications for grants between EUR 3,000 to EUR 10,000 from the Ministry of Culture and Media. The funding, which has been in place since 2010, has led to the release of 300 publications off the mainstream. Around 40 per cent of Germans are prepared to spend money on music, according to a study on the future of music use by the University of Hamburg.

Promoting musical diversity in Hamburg

The grant helps safeguard the diversity and quality of music in Hamburg in favour of productions that would otherwise not be commercially viable. “In this way, the vibrant city of Hamburg remains attractive for a wide variety of labels that make a significant contribution to developing urban culture with artistic productions and innovative business models,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator of Culture and Media.

Active music labels

Music labels in Hamburg must put up at least 50 per cent of funds themselves to qualify for the grant. A total of EUR 150,000 are available. An expert committee of industry representatives advises the authority on the allocation of funds.

