Senate earmarks over EUR 2 million for Hamburg's games sector

Hamburg is injecting EUR 520,000 per annum in the gaming industry from 2020 to 2023. The gamecity:Hamburg will advise and handle the new funding for the sector. The sub-market initiative by Hamburg Kreativ Gesellschaft will start in the second half of 2020 as new prototype funding and with a first incubator to prepare young teams for the gaming industry. The gamecity:Hamburg initiative is the only one in Germany to offer network activities, service offers and financial support in equal measure.

Two pillars of funding

A total of EUR 80,000 in funds will go towards prototypes of computer games (per project or whole teams) as part of the incubator programme who will receive a grant of EUR 15,000 each. “The new games funding and the incubator means we are giving founders and start-ups an additional incentive to implement their business ideas in Hamburg. At the same time, the funding strengthens the skills at gamecity:Hamburg and makes Hamburg Kreativ Gesellschaft’s initiative the central partner of the games industry in Hamburg with comprehensive services,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media.

Grant independent of age rating

Dennis Schoubye, Project Manager at gamecity:Hamburg, said: “The introduction of the new prototype funding in combination with an incubator allows us to back game developers on several levels and will activate the strong network in the location. The incubator is just one format in our overall strategy to promote the exchange of knowledge between companies and talented young people in Hamburg. In this context, support for the development of computer games is independent of the expected age rating by the USK. Games are understood equally as an economic factor and cultural asset which can be designed for an adult target group.

Target groups

Hamburg will support a maximum of five teams for three months during the incubator and will also offer advice, workshops and jobs and help with business development. The prototype funding is aimed at supporting young and small development studios up to established companies based in Hamburg.

