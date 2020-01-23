Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
© Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg
23 January 2020 | Digitalisation

Senate agrees digitalisation strategy for Hamburg

Measures include new means of transport and leisure themes - several digital projects planned

Hamburg’s Senate has adopted a digital strategy for public administration and citizens’ i.e.“digital spaces. The Landesbetrieb Geoinformation und Vermessung (LGV) is developing a data-based 3D model of Hamburg to facilitate urban development and to plan building projects. The strategy is set to last several years and comes against widespread digital change in commerce and society, which poses new challenges for government and administration.

3D-Stadtmodell – Speicherstadt
© Landesbetrieb Geoinformation und Vermessung (LGV)

Digital strategy for Hamburg

The 60-page digital strategy defines fields of action and names concrete projects. It reveals how digital infrastructures and platforms can be developed, what responsible handling of data should look like as well as several projects and plans undertaken by the urban administration and municipal companies. These include e.g. the Urban Data Platform and Building Information Modelling), which maps the entire life cycle of a building in terms of design, construction and operation using a so-called digital twin. The concept of digital spaces reflects the interdisciplinary and interdepartmental character of digitalization projects involving different actors e.g. public authorities, municipal institutions, companies, science and civil society.

From digital building application to “Digital Health Hub”

“Digital Spaces” covers the following sample areas:

  • Urban living (Digital building application 2.0)

*Security and justice (online police station, digital shipping register)

*Knowledge and education (digital pact)

  • Culture, sport and leisure (active city app, cloud solutions for cultural institutions)

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de
Digital Strategy for Hamburg

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
#moinzukunft-Klimafonds fördert Initiativen, die sich für mehr Klimaschutz einsetzen - © Behörde für Umwelt und Energie
Climate Protection

#moinzukunft funds for initial projects

Drohne von Beagle Systems - © Ole Freier
Start-ups

Drone sector to take off in 2020

© Hamburg Invest Till Gläser
Trade Fair

Hamburg Invest urges start-ups to apply for Hanover Messe

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo