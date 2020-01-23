Senate agrees digitalisation strategy for Hamburg

Hamburg’s Senate has adopted a digital strategy for public administration and citizens’ i.e.“digital spaces. The Landesbetrieb Geoinformation und Vermessung (LGV) is developing a data-based 3D model of Hamburg to facilitate urban development and to plan building projects. The strategy is set to last several years and comes against widespread digital change in commerce and society, which poses new challenges for government and administration.

Digital strategy for Hamburg

The 60-page digital strategy defines fields of action and names concrete projects. It reveals how digital infrastructures and platforms can be developed, what responsible handling of data should look like as well as several projects and plans undertaken by the urban administration and municipal companies. These include e.g. the Urban Data Platform and Building Information Modelling), which maps the entire life cycle of a building in terms of design, construction and operation using a so-called digital twin. The concept of digital spaces reflects the interdisciplinary and interdepartmental character of digitalization projects involving different actors e.g. public authorities, municipal institutions, companies, science and civil society.

From digital building application to “Digital Health Hub”

“Digital Spaces” covers the following sample areas:

Urban living (Digital building application 2.0)

Mobility and energy (Intelligent Transport Systems ( ITS World Congress 2021), real-time traffic detection by thermal imaging cameras

Commercial and working environments (start-up support: digital platform Beyourpilot – Startup Port Hamburg)

*Security and justice (online police station, digital shipping register)

*Knowledge and education (digital pact)

Culture, sport and leisure (active city app, cloud solutions for cultural institutions)

Health and social affairs (promoting digital innovations: Digital Health Hub Hamburg)

