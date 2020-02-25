Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Receeve will die Schuldendienstbranche digitalisieren © Markus Spiske/Unsplash
25 February 2020 | Start-ups

Receeve fintech raises EUR 4 million

Hamburg-based firm aims to digitize debt services - expansion planned

The Hamburg-based start-up Receeve has raised EUR 4 million in a seed financing round and will put the fresh capital towards European expansion, the founders said. This round was led by the Luxembourg-based venture capitalist Mangrove Capital Partner, and the Speedinvest seedstage investment fund. Founded in 2019 in Hamburg by Michael Backes and Paul Jozefak, the duo aim to digitise the debt service industry

Receeve-Gründer Paul Jozefak und Michael Backes
Jozefak und Backes © Receeve GmbH

Customised, digital debt collection

“We want to carry out debt collection internally to address customers effectively and dynamically with digital and personalized processes,” said Jozefak CEO. “Our customers have in the past outsourced workflows that were too expensive to address internally, and rightly so. Now they can significantly minimize customer loss and offer their clients personalized channels to address the problem.” The duo now hope to set up a customized debt collection strategy, which should result in lower costs and higher collection rates.
sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg-startups.net
www.fintech-hamburg.com
www.receeve.com

