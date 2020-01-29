Proptechs driving innovation in property sector

Around 19 so-called proptechs or fledgling start-up are aiming to turn the property market digital, according to a “2019 Comdirect study”:https://www.der-bank-blog.de/hamburg-fintech-2019/studien/37659047/). The city of Hamburg counts among Germany’s top three proptech hotspots after Berlin and Munich, according to a study by the Swedish Catella Property Group. Hamburg News takes a closer look at the scene.

Seizing opportunities of digitalistation

Around 93 per cent of respondents to the Global Proptech Survey 2018 conducted by KPMG, believe that traditional property companies should interact with proptechs to adapt to the changing global environment. Dr. Rolf Strittmatter, Managing Director of the Hamburg Invest economic development agency, agrees and noted: “New technologies and digital change are effecting the property market as well. A large number of promising start-ups in Hamburg show how the property sector can seize the opportunities of digitalization.”

Proptech or property technology

The term proptech or property technology covers technological or knowledge-based business models that contribute to the digital development and optimization of the property sector – from 3D floor plans on apps to smart buildings. Most of the proptech companies are start-ups, but have links to the financial services sector (Fintechs). Digital crowd investing is just one example.

Proptechs do the following:

• Property Management: managing properties and checking e.g. tenants

• Facility Management: managing the property and improving energy consumption

• Home Services and IoT Home: technology that boost life in the home (e.g. smart light bulbs)

• Home/Apartment Search: Mediation of rental and purchase objects (digital property management)

• Portfolio Management: Asset management (real estate crowd investment platforms)

Digital property agent and agent matching

The start-up scene in Hamburg has produced some pioneers as well as leading proptechs and promising newcomers.