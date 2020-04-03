Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

03 April 2020 | Coronavirus

MOPO launches campaign in solidarity with needy people

Price of Hamburger Morgenpost rises 10 cents to raise funds for people in need

The Hamburger Morgenpost (MOPO) raised Monday (March 23, 2020) the price of the tabloid by 10 cents in solidarity with the needy under the motto Das Hamburger Wir. The proceeds will go towards foundations and associations for the homeless, freelancers, cultural workers and other people who are struggling to survive the impact of the corona crisis. The publisher, Arist von Harpe, said the price increase had been “in the planning for a long time” owing to economic reasons.

MOPO showing social responsibility

The additional revenue will initially benefit the “CaFée mit Herz” in the St. Pauli health centre, which supplies the needy with clean clothes, food and drinks. The homeless can also take a shower and avail of medical care on site. Von Harpe noted: As part of the campaign Hamburg helps – we are stronger together!’, we are showing responsibility and helping where necessary.” Launched in mid March, the editorial team gathers enquiries for help with shopping, walking dogs or tips for coping with loneliness while in isolation or quarantine. People requesting help and those offering assistance in a particular district are linked up with each other.
