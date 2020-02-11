Hamburg-based InnoGames grows revenues to EUR 190 million

InnoGames, Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games, experienced ongoing growth with revenues of more than EUR 190 million in 2019, a press release said Thursday (February 6, 2020). The growth in revenue was driven mainly by mobile and increasing 14 per cent and accounting for nearly half of the total share.

The leading strategy game “Forge of Empires” served as a key contributor to the company’s success with continuing live operations and operational improvements, followed by Elvenar and classics like Tribal Wars, which achieved more than 10 per cent growth in 2019. Hendrik Klindworth, CEO, remarked: “We are especially proud of the longevity of our games, which has been driven by a strong combination of live operations, analytics and marketing. Moving forward, we will continue to work on our sustainable live games and exciting new mobile titles with optimized development processes.”

Other milestones included “Forge of Empires” reaching the EUR 500 million lifetime revenue mark last June and InnoGames’ EUR 1 billion lifetime revenue milestone (across all games) in November 2019. The leading revenue markets in 2019 remained the United States, Germany and France. The U.S. market grew 9 per cent in mobile revenues, while Germany and France grew 20 and 21 per cent, respectively, further underlining the success of the ongoing operational improvements.

The company’s “Customer Relationship Management” measures saw an increase of 58 per cent in revenues over 2018 due to new and more effective campaigns. Marketing benefited from successful developments in automation across channels like Facebook and Google, while establishing new direct partnerships. InnoGames is pushing ahead with its sustainable strategy and developing new games with optimized processes this year.

