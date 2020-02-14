Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

14 February 2020 | Start-ups

Hausgold doubles turnover in 2019

Digital brokerage network co-operating with over 3,000 brokers

The Hamburg-based Talocasa GmbH, which hosts the “Hausgold” platform, doubled its turnover last year and brokered property worth over EUR 4 billion, a press release said Thursday (February 6, 2020). The digital property platform links up over 3,000 property agents. The proptech is expecting transactions to triple to EUR 12 billion in 2020.

Algorithm and big data

The company “double the annual transaction volume, i.e. the value of all properties brokered to co-operating brokerage firms via Hausgold” for the third time. The data-supported, digital broker network links up brokers and vendors. The brokerage is based on a specially developed algorithm that is fed with big data and calculates a matching score. Hausgold acts as “enabler, broker, moderator and service platform”.

Volume of transactions expected to triple

Sebastian Wagner, Managing Director, said: “We have doubled the number of digital developers for this purpose. We expect to break even in the course of 2020 and we plan to triple the transaction volume to EUR 12 billion in the same year.” Founded in 2014, Talocasa employs around 60 people. Its investors include Joachim Schoss, founder of the Scout24 Group, Deutsche Bank, Hanse Ventures from Hamburg and Global Founders Capital.
Sources and further information:
www.hausgold.de

