Hamburg to roll out red carpet for women filmmakers

StudioKino and eeden, the feminist co-working space provider are hosting the Women’s Festival from March 5-8, 2020 to promote women in the movie industry. The festival, which coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8, will screen ten movies directed by and/or focusing on women. This comes after the keen interest in movies directed by women during last year’s event, said Simone Glöckler, eeden networker and Nick Jansen, Managing Director of StudioKino.

Huge interest

Last year, the screening of “Female Pleasure” sparked huge interest and extra seats had to be set up in StudioKino. The ensuing discussion showed the huge need for talks about films directed by and about women. “Unfortunately, we still have to talk about the invisibility and non-recognition of women in front of and behind the camera. We would like to seize the opportunity of the ‘Women’s Film Festival* to show the diversity of women in film and women’s movies,” said Glöckler.

Diverse topics

The festival will screen Thursday (March 5, 2020) the celebrated documentary #FemalePleasure” (2018) directed by Barbara Miller and focusing on obstacles to female sexuality followed by a talk by Miller and Gianna Bacio, an expert on love and sexuality. The festival will also commemorate the celebrated Belgian director Agnès Varda and pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague, who died last March, with a screening of her documentary “Varda par Agnès”. Other movies to be shown include “Radioactive” (2019) directed by Marjane Satrapi and focusing on Polish scientist Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie, and the reverberations of their discoveries. The movie is likely to provide plenty of food for thought on Women in Science during the talk between physicist Dr. Carmen Köhler and the TV journalist Marion Püning.

Focusing on women

The festival ends Sunday (March 7, 2020) with a screening of the 2019 docu-drama “All I Never Wanted” directed by Annika Blendl and Leonie Stade followed by a talk on

women in the movie industry. Jansen pointed out: “As long as women are overlooked in some categories, for instance ‘nominations for Oscars’, we need festivals that focus on the work and voices of women.

js/kk/pb

Sources and further information:

www.frauenfestspiele.de

www.eedenhamburg.de

www.studio-kino.de

www.femalepleasure.org