Hamburg Kreativ Gesellschaft helps creative sector weather crisis

The Hamburg Kreativ Gesellschaft has set up a corona hotline on 040 237 249 65 and is providing details of digital events and new means of funding on a special section of its website for artists. Large swathes of the creative industries are facing existential challenges in the wake of cancelled events, closures of clubs, theatres, shops and exhibition halls etc caused by the corona crisis.

Comprehensive assistance

The “Hamburg Kreativ Gesellschaft“:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/conventions-events/simplicity-sometimes-mother-invention/ has held around 400 advisory sessions since the telephone hotline launched in March. Many callers have expressed fears about continuing business and most queries were in reference to Hamburg’s emergency aid. The company has also created the new “NeverLunchAlone “or free digital lunch dates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm to 1.45 pm to discuss ways and means of surmounting the crisis. Those interested can dial in on zoom.

Emergency aid for acute problems

The Cross Innovation Hub provides immediate aid for SMEs that have been hit badly by the corona crisis. The team with know-how in the creative industries will come up with solutions developed in two-day workshops involving video conferences consisting of modules.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.kreativgesellschaft.org

NeverLunchAlone

Emergency Lab