Hamburg to host "Founders' Day" in March

The 25th Hamburg Founders’ Day on March 21, 2020 will offer plenty of Information, inspiration and expert knowledge. Founders of new businesses, start-ups, young entrepreneurs can meet key partners in commerce across Hamburg and make contacts versed in self-employment. Discussions and networking in the exhibitors area and in the “Founders’ Lounge” will be enhanced by expert talks. Organised by the hei. Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiativ, the Hamburg Chamber of Crafts and the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank IFB, the founders’ day will be held in Besenbinderhof 57a near the main station. Doors open at 9 am. Tickets are available online or at the box office and cost EUR 10 plus taxes and fees. More information can be found on www.gruendertag.hamburg.

25th anniversary

The founders’ day celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Start-ups, advice centres, universities, chambers and associations will offer information on all aspects of founding a company. Special in-depth talks will focus on Entry & Start-Up, Rights & Duties, Sales & Marketing as well as Structure & Culture.

Learning from experts

A so-called “Quick Check” on stage will give founders an opportunity to look at individual aspects of setting up a business and find answers to specific questions. Experts in the fields of design, business plan, SEO, video production and insurance will be on hand for one-hour, one-on-one discussions and consultations in small groups.