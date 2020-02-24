Hamburg to host "Founders' Day" in March

The 25th Hamburg Founders’ Day on March 21, 2020 will offer plenty of Information, inspiration and expert knowledge. Founders of new businesses, start-ups, young entrepreneurs can meet key partners in commerce across Hamburg and make contacts versed in self-employment. Discussions and networking in the exhibitors area and in the “Founders’ Lounge” will be enhanced by expert talks. Organised by the hei. Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiativ, the Hamburg Chamber of Crafts and the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank IFB, the founders’ day will be held in Besenbinderhof 57a near the main station. Doors open at 9 am. Tickets are available online or at the box office and cost EUR 10 plus taxes and fees. More information can be found on www.gruendertag.hamburg.
25th anniversary
The founders’ day celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Start-ups, advice centres, universities, chambers and associations will offer information on all aspects of founding a company. Special in-depth talks will focus on Entry & Start-Up, Rights & Duties, Sales & Marketing as well as Structure & Culture.
Learning from experts
A so-called “Quick Check” on stage will give founders an opportunity to look at individual aspects of setting up a business and find answers to specific questions. Experts in the fields of design, business plan, SEO, video production and insurance will be on hand for one-hour, one-on-one discussions and consultations in small groups.
Founders’ Lounge
The Founders’ Lounge offers plenty of inspiration and many success stories and reflects Hamburg’s diverse start-up scene. Fledgling Hamburg-based companies will present their products and services and give insight into their personal challenges, setbacks and successes. Among others, Nadine Herbrich and Alessandro Cocco, founders of the social start-up “Recyclehero”, Klara Stenzel, founder of the fashion label “Süperb”, Heike Baltruweit, owner of “Pure Photography” gallery as well as Andreas Kirsch, founder of “Die Eselei”, provider of donkey walks in Hamburg, will be on hand. During panel discussions with the founders twice a day, delegates can glimpse behind the scenes and gain insight into the challenges of founding a company and learn about special moments. The panel discussions will be presented by Diane Mönch, founder of “Fette Fahrt & freie Beute” and an expert in barrier-free communication. The hei. Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiative will host a 25th anniversary reception from 5.30 pm in the main hall.
The Hamburg Founders’ Day 2020 is supported by the Chamber of Crafts, the Hamburg Investment and Development Bank IFB, Hypo Vereinsbank, Hamburger Volksbank, IKK Classic, BG Bürgschaftsgemeinschaft Hamburg and the BTG Beteiligungsgesellschaft Hamburg.