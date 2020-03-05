Good marks for Hamburg's start-up scene

Founders in Hamburg are confident about the future and seek to more than triple their turnover and seize foreign markets, according to figures presented Wednesday (March 4, 2020) by PwC and Hamburg Invest. However, founders are having difficulties finding affordable office space, qualified personnel and access to external capital. The findings are based on the regional results of the 7th German Startup Monitor (DSM) and involving 141 Hanseatic companies. Nearly 2,000 respondents took part in the nationwide survey by the Bundesverband Deutsche Startups e. V. (German Start-ups Association) and PwC in co-operation with the University of Duisburg-Essen and published last November. Hamburg counts among Germany’s five start-up hotspots along with Berlin, the Rhine-Ruhr Metropolitan Region, Munich and Stuttgart/Karlsruhe. The presentation was followed by a lively debate on Hamburg as a start-up location chaired by Oliver Rößling (12min.me) and with panellists Florian Nöll, Gunnar Froh (Wunder Mobility), Katrin Pietschmann (Fielmann Ventures), Sanja Stankovic (Hamburg Startups), Veronika Reichboth (Hamburg Invest) and Lilly Wittrock (ChefTreff).

Hamburg entrepreneurs seek to hire

The mood in Hamburg’s start-up scene was generally good. Around 79 per cent of companies in Hamburg over 66 per cent across Germany aim to grow turnover significantly from an average of EUR 1.3 million in 2019 to EUR 4.4 million. They also want to increase staff considerably and plan above-average expansion on foreign markets. Thorsten Dzulko, Director of PwC in Hamburg, remarked: “I am not surprised by this good mood, as Hamburg has very specific advantages.” Many mid-sized or family-run companies in Hamburg are entrepreneurially-minded and act as business angels – from sparring partners to investors – for start-ups.

Search for skilled workers and affordable office space

Good personnel are a top priority for founders and four out of five decision-makers in start-ups want to invest in new employees, which is expected to increase by 10 (nationwide: 8) over the next twelve months from 15 to 25. However, finding suitable employees is difficult: “Every third respondent termed access to qualified personnel in Hamburg ‘poor’ due among others to high rents along the Alster and which are doubly problematic for founders. Finding affordable commercial property was also difficult, four out of ten respondents confirmed,” according to Dzulko. “Employees are the bottleneck,” said Gunnar Froh, founder of the Hamburg-based start-up Wunder Mobility. “We usually recruit employees from other countries, but that works quite well.”