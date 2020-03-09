Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

09 March 2020

Founders' Day 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

Event for entrepreneurs expected to be held in September

The Hamburg Founders’ Day has been postponed from March 21 to September due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement Thursday (March 5, 2020). The organisers, hei. Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiative decided on the postponement in co-operation with the Bürgschaftsgemeinschaft Hamburg GmbH, the Chamber of Trade and the Hamburgischen Investitions- und Förderbank (IFB).

Focus on business start-ups

The event, now in its 25th year, attracts around 600 delegates including experts on self-employment and partners every year. Start-up initiatives, advice centres, universities, chambers and associations offer information on all start-up related issues. Keynotes about the main aspects of founding a business, rights and obligations, sales and marketing as well as structure and culture are given and in-depth information provided afterwards. Successful Hamburg-based founders present their business models in the informal lounge giving potential entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from their experiences.
About hei

The regional consulting centre hei Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiative, under the auspices of the Bürgschaftsgemeinschaft Hamburg GmbH, has helped people set up their own businesses since 1995. The cross-industry contact point offers free counselling, information and start-up events and hosts the annual Hamburg Founders’ Day. The initiative mediates contacts to around 100 regional institutions and advisory services and also hosts seminars on self-employment sponsored by the City of Hamburg. More information can be found on www.hei.hamburg.

Startup-Unit Hamburg

Hamburg Invest’s Startup-Unit is the first point of contact for all queries about start-ups in Hamburg i.e. financing, business form and location. The unit hosts key events and helps founders network in the city. Those interested can register HERE for a consultation.

