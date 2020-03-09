Founders' Day 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The Hamburg Founders’ Day has been postponed from March 21 to September due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to an announcement Thursday (March 5, 2020). The organisers, hei. Hamburger ExistenzgründungsInitiative decided on the postponement in co-operation with the Bürgschaftsgemeinschaft Hamburg GmbH, the Chamber of Trade and the Hamburgischen Investitions- und Förderbank (IFB).

Focus on business start-ups

The event, now in its 25th year, attracts around 600 delegates including experts on self-employment and partners every year. Start-up initiatives, advice centres, universities, chambers and associations offer information on all start-up related issues. Keynotes about the main aspects of founding a business, rights and obligations, sales and marketing as well as structure and culture are given and in-depth information provided afterwards. Successful Hamburg-based founders present their business models in the informal lounge giving potential entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from their experiences.

Sources and further information:

www.gruendertag.hamburg

www.hei-hamburg.de.