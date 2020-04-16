EUR 3.7 million for film sector in northern Germany

The states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are drawing up a package worth some EUR 3.7 million to help the film and cinema sector, which has been badly hit by the corona crisis swiftly and durably, a press release said Friday (April 3, 2020). The measures include a cinema emergency aid programme for Hamburg, participation in a nationwide rescue package and a new subsidy programme for creative filmmakers in the north.

Preserving northern German film culture

The spread of the coronavirus has led to shuttered cinemas and delays of first screenings. The emergency assistance aims to alleviate the risk to the future of filmmakers in Hamburg. “We aim to lay the foundations for film in the north, which has been so successful over recent years, and help it to continue its current run of success, if possible. One of our main concerns is to support endangered cinema operators, so that filmmakers and film lovers will be able to enjoy the shared film experience in the cinema,” said Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Film Promotion Institute (FFHSH).

Aid package for cinemas

The senate has set up the cinema emergency aid programme “Kino Hilfe Hamburg” worth EUR 550,000. The maximum subsidy comes to EUR 50,000 per cinema. The funds are part of the “Culture Aid Package” that the ministry is using to support cultural facilities on the basis of existing “subsidy instruments“https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/media-it/warner-bros-boosting-hamburgs-film-industry/. The programme should secure the future of Hamburg’s cinemas and screening venues, which have been awarded the Hamburg Cinema Prize over the past three years, as well as culturally outstanding locally based cinemas and exceptional filmic initiatives that have been hard hit by the corona epidemic. The cinemas must provide proof of fixed overheads and downtime costs to be eligible for the funds, which will be allocated by the FFHSH.

“!3×3” subsidy programme

Producers can use the opportunity of the 3×3” (i.e. three screenplays in three years) project programme to develop new film projects in the long term with a view to improving their chances on the market. Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are putting EUR 1.95 million towards this programme to develop around 40 new projects under Film Norden. Authors, directors or producers must be based in northern Germany or a major part of the action must be set there to be eligible for the 3×3 subsidy of EUR 150,000.

Federal and state subsidy programme

Around EUR 15 million in funds is going towards the nationwide rescue package. The FFHSH has reserved EUR 1 million for this measure. The aid programme is aimed at productions that were approved before March 18, 2020 and intend to start shooting by late June. A share of additional costs for cinema launches planned for this period or that were already underway can also be paid out.

