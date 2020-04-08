Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Corona-Schutzschirm für Hamburger Clubszene © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Timo Sommer
08 April 2020 | Coronavirus

EUR 1.5 million protective shield for Hanseatic club scene

Apply now for corona aid from Department of Culture and Media and Hamburg Club Foundation

The Ministry of Culture and Media and the Hamburger Clubstiftung or Club Foundation are making around EUR 1.5 million available to assist music clubs in Hamburg forced to close by the corona crisis, a press release said Tuesday (April 7, 2020). The funds are part of the senate’s EUR 25 million swift, unbureaucratic aid package for cultural institutions. Live music clubs can now submit their applications to the foundation.

Protecting unique club culture

“Together, we will ensure that live music returns to the city at the end of the presently required closures,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media. “The corona protective shield for Hamburg’s music clubs is a vital rescue measure to protect the venues from closure at least until the end of April,” said Terry Krug, Hamburg Club Foundation.

Eligibility

Live music clubs that have hosted concerts over the last 12 months are eligible. The clubs must host at least 24 live music concerts annually and cannot consist of more than 1,600 persons. Applications will be processed in close co-operation with the Hamburger Clubstiftung. The funding supplements existing grants and should help overcome liquidity shortages that threaten the business.
